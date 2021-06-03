Daily Covid-19 cases in Bengal drop below 9,000

West Bengal saw the daily Covid-19 cases dipping below 9,000 on Thursday, a 54 per cent decrease compared to 19,000-level two weeks ago. The state recorded 8,811 cases in the last 24 hours.

In the last 24 hours, 108 persons succumbed to the virus. Active cases in Bengal stand at 61,780 and the death toll is 15,921. The discharge rate in the state currently stands at 94.46 per cent. In the last 24 hours, 16,933 people were discharged. The number of daily tests also went up to 74,568.

The North 24 Paraganas district had the most number of daily cases with 1,842 new infections recorded in the last 24 hours. Thirty deaths were logged in the district.

Kolkata recorded 976 cases and 27 deaths. The state capital was followed by Howrah district which recorded 656 cases and four deaths.