Daily Covid-19 cases in Bengal stay below 2,000 for fourth day

The daily Covid-19 cases in West Bengal stayed below the 2000 mark for the fourth consecutive day with the State recording 1933 cases in the last 24 hours on Friday. While the discharge rate shot up to 97.33 per cent, the fatality rate came down to 1.18 per cent.

The positivity rate in the state came down to 3.48 per cent. A total of 1975 persons were discharged in the last 24 hours.

Daily cases came down significantly in Kolkata with the State capital recording 190 fresh cases in the last 24 hours. While the North 24 Paraganas district recorded the highest number of daily cases (237), the South 24 Paraganas district occupied the third slot after Kolkata with 112 cases.

Thirty-five persons succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours. With this the total death toll in the state reached 17551. The number of active cases in the state currently stands at 22,231.