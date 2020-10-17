Dalit organisations in West Bengal criticise comparison of Mahishasur with Covid-19

The comparison of Mahishasur with the novel coronavirus and the propagation of ideas such as 'Maa Durga' slaying the 'Coronasur' have created outrage among several Dalit orgnisations in West Bengal. They argue that it was derogatory to the members of the Asur community and several other tribes who consider Mahishasur as a benevolent king.

According to the 2011 Census, there are 33,000 members of the Asur community in the country. Around 4000 of them live in North Bengal.

Several Dalit organisations such as the Jai Bhim Network and the Mahishasur Smaran Sabha Samiti are distributing leaflets in protest against such comparison. They also plan to reach out to the puja committees and the state government over the issue.

Speaking to DH, the Director of Jai Bhim Network Saradindu Uddipan said it was unfortunate that some puja committees are using phrases such as “Coronasur.” He added that it had become a trend among some people to compare Mahishashur with all major disasters.

“Comparing Mahishasur with the novel coronavirus is a very unfortunate effort to gain publicity. We have no objection against Durga Puja. But there is no need to insult people by comparing him (Mahishasur) with evil forces or a virus,” said Uddipan.

He mentioned the release of a video by a forum of Durga Puja committees which says that Goddess Durga will slay the Coronasur this year.

The Jai Bhim Network is a pan-Indian forum which comprises 50 major Dalit, Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and Other Backward Classes organisations. The leadership of another tribal organization Majhi Paragana Gaonta also criticised such a comparison.

Saswata Basu, general secretary of the Forum for Durgotsab, which made the related video, defended it.

“The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has devastated the lives of many across the country. We have only referred to the novel coronavirus as a symbol. Hurting anyone’s sentiment was never our intention,” he said.