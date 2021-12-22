'Dead' woman gets second dose of Covid vaccine in Bihar

'Dead' woman given second dose of Covid vaccine in Bihar

Many people are saying that it is a 'ploy' to 'increase' the data of corona vaccination in Bihar

In a major goof-up, a woman, who died two months ago, has been sent the message of successful administration of the second dose of corona vaccine. Her husband saw the message.

Lalo Devi's husband Ram Udgar Thakur said: "My wife died due to illness in village Kharmauli under Veerpur block on September 19. The Planning and Development Department of Bihar has also issued a death certificate on the same date. Now, we have received a Corona vaccination certificate from the health department, two months after her death," Thakur said.

On November 25, the primary health centre of Veerpur had organised a corona vaccination camp in Kisan Bhawan. After the camp, the health officials issued the vaccination certificate in the name of Lalo Devi.

The vaccination certificate issued to a dead person was uploaded on social media and is a talking point in the Begusarai district.

Many people are saying that it is a "ploy" to "increase" the data of corona vaccination in Bihar.

