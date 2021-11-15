Death of 3 infants in West Bengal hospital not because of Covid-19: Official

'Death of infants in WB hospital not due to Covid'

Thirteen infants have been admitted to the hospital in the past 24 hours, but none of them with fever and breathing difficulties

PTI, Siliguri,
  • Nov 15 2021, 19:18 ist
  • updated: Nov 15 2021, 19:28 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Three infants have died at North Bengal Medical College and Hospital here in 24 hours till early on Monday, a senior official of the medical establishment said.

The reason for their death is not Covid-19 as claimed by some quarters, Principal of the medical college Indrajit Saha said.

"Three infants died at the hospital in 24 hours till early today. But none of them died of fever or breathing problems or coronavirus. They died due to different reasons," he said.

Thirteen infants have been admitted to the hospital in the past 24 hours, but none of them with fever and breathing difficulties.

At present, a total of 22 children of various ages are undergoing treatment for those two problems in the hospital, Saha said.

