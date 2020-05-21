Death toll directly due to coronavirus reaches 187 in West Bengal

With six deaths in last 24 hours, the death toll directly due to COVID-19 in West Bengal reached 187 on Thursday. Earlier 72 had died due to comorbidities.

Total COVID-19 cases climbed to 3197 with 94 fresh cases in the last 24 hours in the state. Currently there are 1745 active cases in the state.

So far 1,15,244 samples have been tested in West Bengal. Number of tests conducted per million population has reached 1280 in the state and the current rate of testing positive stands at 2.27 per cent.

Till date, 1193 persons have been discharged.