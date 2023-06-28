Death toll in Assam floods reaches seven, over 82,000 people still affected

Death toll due to flood in Assam reached seven with report of another death in Goalpara district received on Wednesday.

Over 82,000 people still remained affected in 12 districts even as flood situations in other districts improved.

The flood bulletin issued by Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said a man drowned in flood water at Rongjuli area in western Assam's Goalpara district taking the death toll in this wave of flood to seven. Six other deaths were earlier reported from Nalbari, Bajali and Barpeta districts.

At least 395 villages in Bajali, Barpeta, Biswanath, Darrang, Dhemaji, Goalpara, Jorhat, Kamrup, Lakhimpur, Nalbari, Sonitpur and Tamulpur districts have still remained affected due to the flood. The first wave of this Monsoon's flood, which hit the state earlier this month, affected nearly five lakh people in 22 districts.

Barpeta remained the worst hit with 42,966 people still affected.

The ASDMA bulletin said crop areas of 1,859 hectares were also damaged due to the floods. Many roads, bridges, culverts and embankments have been damaged due to floods, it said.