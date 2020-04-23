Declare gains from WHO’s ‘red carpet’ visit: West Bengal Governor to CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee seem to be once again heading on a collision course as on Thursday Dhankhar demanded to know about the gain from WHO’s visit to the districts of East Medinipur and Bankura. The Governor described WHO’s visit to the districts as “red carpet visit.”

He also expressed his concern regarding the “rebuff to Central teams” and urged the Chief Minister to “ensure a seamless way forward” for the Central teams.

“ Urge @MamataOfficial to ensure seamless way forward for Central Teams. Concerned at Rebuff to Central Teams. Red Carpet visit of WHO to East Midnapur and Bishnupur. What outcome and gain of WHO visit ? Declare !” stated Dhankhar in a tweet.

Without directly mentioning it, the Governor took a dig at the Chief Minister’s recent interaction with municipal workers cleaning the streets when she showed them how to sanitise brooms. Earlier, the Chief Minister went to a few localities in the city and urged people to take precaution through a microphone.

“Time to take to Constitution. Let concerned handle Mikes/Brooms,” stated Dhankhar in the same tweet.

Banerjee on Thursday expressed her displeasure over the Governor’s criticism of the state government. She said, “The less I talk about him (Governor) the better.”

“He is a very tall man and we are insignificant persons. He is eight feet and we are five feet. How can we evaluate him?” said Banerjee.