Decomposed bodies of woman, two minor children recovered from Odisha village

The police have recovered decomposed bodies of a woman and her two minor children from a house in a village in Odisha's Sambalpur district, a police officer said on Monday.

The bodies were recovered on Sunday after the deceased woman's mother approached the police for help as her daughter did not answer her calls, he said.

The deceased, identified as Sajia Parween (32), her son Abdul Rehman (10) and daughter Haumaira Taiaba (8), used to live in their house at Gauntiapara village within the limits of Dhanupali police station.

Also Read: Odisha: 3 arrested for sharing SIM card OTPs with Pak operatives

She had lost her husband around 18 months ago.

Her mother went to meet her on Saturday. She did not open the door, nor did she answer her mother's phone calls.

Subsequently, her mother approached the police for help.

Police personnel from the Dhanupali Police Station reached the village on Sunday and found the three decomposed bodies inside the house.

The police personnel broke into the house and recovered the bodies.

A magistrate was present when the police opened, searched the house and recovered the bodies, the police officer said. It was also videographed, he said.