'Deeply pained': Bengal Guv urges govt employees on hunger strike for DA hike to end stir

Mamata Banerjee had said in the assembly earlier this week that she would not be able to meet the demand for a DA hike even if the protestors 'behead' her

  • Mar 12 2023, 11:04 ist
  • updated: Mar 12 2023, 11:04 ist
West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose. Credit: PTI Photo

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose has urged government employees on hunger strike to press for a hike in DA to end their stir, calling upon stakeholders to come together for an acceptable way out of the imbroglio.

Protesting employees of 18 organisations, who have been demanding that their dearness allowance be raised to the level of central government employees, had also called for a total strike on Friday.

Also Read: West Bengal govt says ‘no impact’ of employees’ strike

"Governor is deeply pained that the hunger strike of the aggrieved employees is entering its fourth week. The issues involved may be complex but there is always a simple way out," a post on the governor's official Twitter account said.

"What is of paramount importance is the precious life of our brothers who are on a continuous fast for a cause which is close to their heart. Governor entreats all those who are on the perilous fast to kindly end it and request all stakeholders to sit together and find an acceptable way out of the imbroglio," he added.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said in the assembly earlier this week that she would not be able to meet the demand for a DA hike even if the protestors "behead" her.

