Deeply saddened by Delhi violence, atmosphere of hatred: Bengali actor quits BJP

Ripples of violence in Delhi reached West Bengal BJP as a noted Bengali actor, Subhadra Mukherjee, who joined the saffron party a couple of years ago resigned over the ongoing violence.

Mukherjee, who joined BJP in 2013, said that she decided to leave the saffron party as the ongoing violence in Delhi and the ambiance of hatred in the country has shattered her expectations from BJP.

“I am deeply saddened by the ongoing violence in Delhi and the growing atmosphere of hatred and distrust in the country. I cannot cope with this brand of politics,” said Mukherjee. She resigned from BJP on Friday.

She also said that she had sent her resignation letter to state BJP president Dilip Ghosh.

The development comes at a time when the Bengal BJP’s repeated attempts to gain the support of the state’s intellectuals and eminent personalities have not witnessed any significant success. The saffron has also been unable to gain the support of Bengal’s intellectuals over the issues of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and NRC.