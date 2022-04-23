Defence forces want complete removal of AFSPA from Northeast, J&K, says Rajnath Singh

Indicating complete removal of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) from Northeast, Defence minister Rajnath Singh, on Saturday, said that defence forces want AFSPA to go from Northeast and Jammu and Kashmir.

The controversial law was recently partially removed from three Northeastern states - Nagaland, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

Under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 (AFSPA) a geographical location is declared as a disturbed area to facilitate operations of the armed forces.

Apart from the Northeast, there have been protests and demands for the complete withdrawal of the law from Jammu and Kashmir as well for its "draconian" provisions.

