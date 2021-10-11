Delhi HC exempts TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's wife Rujira from appearing before court in in coal scam case

The Delhi High Court Monday exempted Trinamool Congress MP and national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee's wife Rujira Banerjee from personal appearance before a court here in a money laundering case connected to the coal pilferage scam in West Bengal.

She was earlier directed to personally appear before the trial court on October 12.

Justice Yogesh Khanna granted relief to the woman for the time being, as Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Enforcement Directorate, made the concession before the court, saying it may take up her plea against the summons after the Dussehra break and till then, she may not appear before the court.

The High Court put her plea challenging the validity of the Enforcement Directorate's complaint, the trial court order taking cognisance of the complaint and the subsequent issuance of a summons, for consideration on October 29.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Rujira, asked the court to let her appear through a lawyer before the trial court.

The ED lodged a case under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on the basis of a November 2020 FIR registered by the CBI which alleged a multi-crore coal pilferage scam related to Eastern Coalfields Ltd mines in the state's Kunustoria and Kajora areas around Asansol.

Local coal operative Anup Majhi alias Lala is alleged to be the prime suspect in the case.

The ED had earlier claimed that Abhishek was a beneficiary of funds obtained from this illegal trade.

