‘Demand for separate Bodoland state depends on govt’s commitment’

After leading the nearly 50-year-long movement for dividing Assam 50:50 to carve out a separate state for the Bodo community, the influential All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU) and four insurgent groups signed an accord with the Centre and the Assam government on January 27. A day later, the Assam government claimed that the “comprehensive” accord ended the demand for a separate state. But ABSU president Promod Boro, in an interview to Sumir Karmakar of DH, said that it depends on the government’s efforts and approach to implementing the accord’s promises in letter and spirit.

The Bodos signed two accords earlier in 1993 and 2003. But for the first time, ABSU has signed such an accord since it launched the movement for a separate state. So what is your expectation after signing of the new accord?

The main objective of this accord is to build peace, sustainable peace in Bodoland area. The positive message in this accord is peace. Since all armed groups have laid down their arms and there will be no armed movement and illegal weapons from now onwards in Bodoland Territorial Council area (four districts in western Assam) and Northern Assam, everybody can expect peace now. After witnessing violence and conflicts for nearly 50 years, peace is the common desire of all citizens living in the area so that everybody can think in their way peacefully and grow together. Other than political and economic rights, the special thing in this accord is peace.

Hours after the accord was signed, the Assam government said this accord will put an end to the movement for a separate state for the Bodos. What do you have to say about this?

See...it depends on the government’s role and approach in the implementation of the accord. Nobody wants to toil in rain and under the scorching Sun and struggle for their rights. This movement witnessed so many difficulties, conflicts and crisis. But the common desire is that nobody wants to go through those difficult days again if an atmosphere prevails where everybody’s identity, culture, land and political rights are protected. It will entirely depend on the Assam government and the Centre on how they address the issues and concerns of the Bodo people.

So are you saying that what the Assam government’s claim that the movement for separate state ended is not true?

No. It will depend on the situation. See the separate state demand is not new. It is going on for the past 50 years now. So with the signing of this accord, we have been assured that the Centre and the Assam government has changed their mindset. By implementing this accord, the government will try to address the issues and concerns of the common people, particularly the Bodo community. If everything goes in a proper way, nobody will go for a movement anymore.

What will be the ABSU’s role from now onwards?

ABSU’s main agenda is to improve our education system. We will continue to concentrate on this. But at the same time, we will try to focus on the economy, issues related to employment and problems of the youths.This accord can not confuse the ABSU to deviate from its main agenda.

What do you have to say regarding the concerns expressed by non-Bodo people living under BTAD, which will be renamed as Bodoland Territorial Region?

No one should consider that this accord is for the Bodos only. This is for the welfare of Bodos and non-Bodos living together in BTR. It’s true that during the armed movement, the non-Bodos faced problems but all must now forget past and be a partner in process for implementation of this new accord.