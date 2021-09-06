Demand for separate state subdued after pacts with Bodo and Karbi groups in Assam

Two new accords, one signed in 2020 with the groups in Bodoland and another with insurgent groups in Karbi Anglong on Saturday has not just brought the curtains down to insurgency in the regions but also to the long agitation for separate states for Bodos and the Karbis, two major tribes in Assam.

The two accords clearly stated that the issues concerning identity, culture, language of the ethnic tribes and other developmental bottlenecks would be addressed in a time-bound manner while keeping the territorial and administrative integrity of Assam intact.

Apart from measures to ensure protection of identity and representation of the ethnic communities in the two autonomous councils in Bodoland and Karbi Anglong regions, a special package of Rs 1,500 crore and Rs 1,000 crores have also been announced to ensure speedy development in the regions, which saw insurgency and long agitation for separate states.

While Bodo groups initially demanded a "sovereign Bodoland," they later scaled down their demand to a separate state. Karbi groups, on the other hand, demanded an autonomous state under Article 244 A of the Constitution.

There is a Bodoland Territorial Council and a Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), both under 6th Schedule of the Constitution, which ensured some sort of autonomy regarding developmental issues of the two regions. But several groups representing both the Bodos and Karbis still fought for a separate state. In fact, the agitation for a separate state resulted blockade for days and kept the region troubled since the 1980s.

Over 4,000 militants belonging to all four factions of the now-disbanded National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) laid down their weapons after the new Bodoland Accord was signed in January 2020 in New Delhi.

Similarly, over 1,000 cadres of five insurgent groups in Karbi Anglong also surrendered in February this year after the BJP-led government convinced them to give up the separate state demand.

The new accord was signed with five Karbi Anglong-based insurgent groups on Saturday in New Delhi (September 4). Home minister Amit Shah was present during the signing of both the accords.

"The negotiations have led to the signing of this Memorandum of Settlement which will ensure greater devolution of autonomy to the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, protection of identity, language, culture, etc. of Karbi people; rehabilitation of cadres of the armed groups; and focussed development of the council area, without affecting the territorial and administrative integrity of Assam," preamble of the new Karbi Accord said.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said both Bodoland Accord and the Karbi Accord were signed while keeping the territorial integrity of Assam intact.

The Karbi Accord promised reservation of seats in the KAAC for the Karbis, a Scheduled Tribe (ST) and to increase the seat in the council to 50. A total of 34 seats will be reserved for the STs, 10 will remain open and six members would be nominated by the Governor, who is the Constitutional head of the two councils.

It also promised to accord Karbi language the status of associate official language in Assam, something which was accorded to Bodo language a few months ago.

Pramod Boro, who led the movement for a separate Bodoland state had told DH after signing the new accord in January 2020 that the demand for a separate state would "disappear automatically" if the promises made in the new accord are fulfilled in a time-bound manner.

Boro is now the Chief Executive Member of Bodoland Territorial Council and his party, United People's Party Liberal is an ally of the ruling BJP both in the council and in the state.