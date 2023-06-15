Deploy central forces within 48 hrs for rural polls: HC as violence rocks Bengal

The Calcutta High Court, on Thursday, directed the State Election Commission to requisition the deployment of central forces, for all the districts in West Bengal for the upcoming rural polls. The Court directed the commission to comply with the directive within 48 hours.

The decision comes amid reports of violent clashes emerging from different pockets of the state during the phase of filing nomination papers. Thursday, as per poll schedule, was the last day to file nominations.

The Court also ordered the commission to issue a circular directing that all officers on election duty will display their identity cards prominently, and they should produce the cards and establish their identity, whenever asked for by any of the observers, or an authority, for proving their identity.

Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam, and Justice Uday Kumar delivered the judgment. A public interest writ petition had been filed BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari (and anr.) seeking Court’s directives for the commission, on certain issues including filing of a report marking the areas which are sensitive (considering earlier official reports), and immediate requisition and deploy central paramilitary forces in such areas, as well as in places where the state security assessment report denotes presence of inadequate force.

Adhikari welcomed the judgment. He said that the Court had initially placed its trust on the commission and the state government with the earlier order, and as there was no specific direction, an advantage was taken.

Kunal Ghosh, Trinamool spokesperson said that panchayat and corporation elections take place in presence of state forces. He said that his party is not afraid of the central forces, as even in the presence of forces, earlier during state elections, his party had won.

Meanwhile, violent incidents took place in Uttar Dinajpur district’s Chopra, and at Bhangar in South 24 Parganas district on the last day of filing nomination papers for the panchayat elections.

Claims of three violent-related deaths have emerged, which could not be officially verified. A Left supporter allegedly died in Chopra, and a supporter of ISF-a Left ally, in Bhangar. A third, said to be a Trinamool supporter, unofficial claims add, also died in Bhangar. Earlier, last week, a Congress worker was allegedly killed.

Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee said that violence was reported in three regions, whereas the state has 73,000-74,000 booths. “I would like to state this in clear terms that Trinamool Congress is not involved in these incidents of violence,” she said. “The violence in Islampur and Chopra is due to infighting among different groups; Trinamool Congress is not involved,” Banerjee said, blaming the Opposition for the incident at Bhangar. She added that the administration and the police will act against the accused persons.