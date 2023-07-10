TMC announces 6 candidates for Rajya Sabha polls

Derek O'Brien, Saket Gokhale among 6 candidates named by TMC for RS polls

The others include Dola Sen, Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, Samirul Islam, Prakash Chik Baraik and Saket Gokhale.

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 10 2023, 11:06 ist
  • updated: Jul 10 2023, 12:12 ist
TMC MP Derek O'Brien. Credit: PTI Photo

 

The Trinamool Congress has announced the names of six candidates, including party spokesperson Derek O'Brien, for the forthcoming Rajya Sabha elections.

The others include Dola Sen, Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, Samirul Islam, Prakash Chik Baraik and Saket Gokhale.

The Election Commission of India has announced that elections for 10 Rajya Sabha seats in Goa, Gujarat, and West Bengal will be held on July 24.

O'Brien, Sen, Ray, Sushmita Dev, and Shanta Chhetri are retiring from West Bengal. Dev, a former Congress leader, and Chetri have been left out for now.

Also Read | Jaishankar lands in Ahmedabad, to file nomination for Rajya Sabha election on July 10

"We take great pleasure in announcing the candidatures of Derek O'Brien, Dola Sen, Sukhendu Sekhar, Samirul Islam, Prakash Chik Baraik and Saket Gokhale for the forthcoming Rajya Sabha elections," the TMC said in a tweet.

"May they persist in their dedication to serving the people and uphold Trinamool's enduring legacy of indomitable spirit and advocacy for the RIGHTS OF EVERY INDIAN. We extend our heartfelt wishes to all," the party tweeted from its official handle on Monday morning," it said.

 

 

 

 

 

 

More to follow..

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

TMC
Trinamool Congress
West Bengal
India News
Indian Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

Misunderstood Shaw hopes to change narrative

Misunderstood Shaw hopes to change narrative

Behind the eye of the needle

Behind the eye of the needle

Ukraine celebrates return of PoW Azov commanders

Ukraine celebrates return of PoW Azov commanders

India tops Threads download globally, trumps Brazil, US

India tops Threads download globally, trumps Brazil, US

Out on bail, Indo-Pak 'PUBG couple' plan new chapter

Out on bail, Indo-Pak 'PUBG couple' plan new chapter

Two tiger cubs born at Rajasthan's Sariska Reserve

Two tiger cubs born at Rajasthan's Sariska Reserve

SP worker gets bouncers to 'guard' tomatoes at his shop

SP worker gets bouncers to 'guard' tomatoes at his shop

Wimbledon: Umpire warns fans not to uncork champagne

Wimbledon: Umpire warns fans not to uncork champagne

 