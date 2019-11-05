Desi cow's milk contains gold: BJP Bengal president

In a bizarre explanation, Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh has said that desi cow's milk contains gold and that is why its milk is golden in colour, according to a News18 report.

He said that while attacking an intellectual section for their preference for beef. Ghosh criticised them for eating beef on roadside stalls and not respecting the sanctity of cow. Addressing a gathering in Burdwan, he said, "There are people who belong to the educative society and eat beef on the roadside. Why cow? I would like to ask them to eat dog meat also. It is good for health. Eat other animals' meat also. Who is stopping you? But eat at your home. The cow is our mother and we see cow killing as anti-social. There are people who keep foreign dogs at home and even clean their excreta. This is maha aparadh (grave sin)".

Dilip Ghosh, BJP West Bengal President: Cow is our mother, we stay alive by consuming cow milk, so if anyone misbehaves with my mother, I will treat them the way they should be treated. On the holy soil of India killing cows & consuming beef is a crime. (4.11.19) https://t.co/djiB8c2cYR — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2019

He further added that killing a cow is a heinous crime and they will oppose any such action. Even though he was very sympathetic to the cows, he did not forget to mention that only 'desi' cows are their mother and not the foreign ones.