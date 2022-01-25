Details of 'abducted' Arunachal youth shared with Chinese PLA, response awaited: Kiren Rijiju

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday said personal details, including a photograph of the "abducted" Arunachal Pradesh youth has been shared with People's Liberation Army (PLA) of China to corroborate his identity and a response from Chinese side is awaited.

19-year-old Miram Taron, a resident of Jido village in Upper Siang district went missing from Shiyung La village in Bishing area, close to the LAC on January 18.

In a tweet, Rijiju said since the boy went missing from areas close to Line of Actual Control, the Indian Army on January 19 approached Chinese side asking for assistance in tracing and return of the individual, in case he had strayed into Chinese territory or PLA had taken him into their custody.

"On January 20, the Chinese side intimated that they found a boy on their side and requested for further details to establish his identity. To assist the Chinese side in corroborating his identity, personal details and photo of the individual has been shared with Chinese side by Indian army. Response from Chinese side is awaited," said the tweet.

Rijiju is a Lok Sabha member from Arunachal Pradesh.

Another BJP MP from the frontier state, Tapir Gao on January 19 claimed that Taron was abducted by Chinese PLA from Indian territory. The boy had gone to the forest area for hunting along with another friend, who managed to flee and inform the villagers and Indian Army.

"We are constantly following the case from day one. I appeal to everyone to be cautious in making statements which are not based on facts because the safety and safe return of the boy from Arunachal Pradesh is our priority," Rijiju's tweet said.

Rijiju shared the update a day after the boy's father requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take urgent steps for safe return of the boy.

In September 2020, five youths from Upper Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh had gone missing similarly and were captured by Chinese PLA after they allegedly strayed into Chinese territory. They had gone for hunting. The five were, however, handed over to Indian authorities 10 days later after New Delhi had raised the matter with China.

