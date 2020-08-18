Deve Gowda's efforts changed course of Naga struggle from war to path of peace: Naga Hoho

Hailing the appeal made by H D Deve Gowda to keep the Naga talks going for an early solution, Naga Hoho, the apex tribal body of the Nagas on Tuesday said the efforts by the former Prime Minister in reaching out to the Naga leaders in Zurich in 1997 changed the course of Naga struggle from war to the path of peace.

"The Naga Hoho appreciates the wisdom and understanding of one of our former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda in his recent appeal, asking all parties concerned to put aside distrust and reach a settlement at the earliest. It was in fact, the magnanimity of Deve Gowda in reaching out to the Naga leaders in Zurich, Switzerland in February 1997, which changed the course of the Naga struggle from war to path of peace," said a statement issued by Naga Hoho president, H K Zhimomi and general secretary, K Elu Ndang said.

His recent statement and perseverance towards solving Indo-Naga political problem has assured once again that our problem is political and not law and order, which has given a reason of hope for the Nagas and a reason to believe that those years of struggle will not end in vain, they said.

This comes a day after Deve Gowda said the ceasefire with Naga groups (NSCN-IM) in 1997 which followed by his meeting with Isak Chishi Swu and Thuingaleng Muivah (NSCN-IM leaders) in Zurich in February 1997 was a result of constructive diplomacy. "We should ensure that the progress made in the last 23 years by successive governments is not foresaken now. There is the Constitution and also the 2015 Framework Agreement, which should help us move towards a solution," he said.

Deve Gowda's appeal came amid the uncertainty that crept in following war of words between NSCN-IM and the Centre's interlocutor and Nagaland Governor R. N. Ravi. The rebel group even sought Ravi's replacement saying he was trying to divide the Nagas by signing two agreements, one with them and another with Naga National Political Groups, a forum of seven other rebel groups. The NSCN-IM also charged Ravi of twisting the Framework Agreement to give it a different narrative.

"The Naga Hoho fully affirms the commitment of the former Prime Minister to ensure that peace accord is reached at the earliest," Naga Hoho said.