DG rank-IPS officer punished in two-decade-old case

The Nitish Kumar regime in Bihar has initiated punitive action against a Director General-rank IPS officer Arvind Pandey for dereliction of duty in a 1997 case.

The rare action against the 1988-batch IPS officer comes after due approval from the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). A notification in this regard has been issued by the state Home Ministry.

According to the notification, the benefits of pay hike in Pandey’s salary have been restricted with immediate effect, besides deduction of two increments in his salary.

Pandey, a native of Uttar Pradesh, is presently Director General, Civil Defence. However, his case relates to 1997 when he was Superintendent of Police (SP) in Palamu, then in undivided Bihar, now in Jharkhand.

Nearly 23 years back, suspected Maoists, owing allegiance to the banned outfit CPI-Maoist, had gunned down Bhavnath Jha, the Block Development Officer (BDO) of Manatu block in Palamu, when Pandey was posted in the district as the SP.

Pandey was charged with dereliction of duty as Jha’s family claimed that the BDO was killed following removal of home guard jawans (on the orders of the then SP) deputed as house guards at the BDO’s residence. Since then, the departmental investigation against Pandey was going on.

Incidentally, Pandey’s name was in the list of the IPS officers earlier sent to the UPSC for the post of state DGP.