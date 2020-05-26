DH Exclusive | Shramik special train leaves Gujarat for Bihar but reaches Karnataka

Believe it or not, but it’s a fact that a Shramik Special train, carrying migrants, left Gujarat for Bihar but reached Karnataka. Yet another Shramik Special, carrying over 1,200 migrants from Surat, was supposed to reach Chapra in Bihar, but instead, it reached Rourkela in Odisha. Two other similar trains, instead of reaching Patna, reached Purulia (in West Bengal) and Gaya, respectively.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

Notwithstanding the claim of Railway Ministry to have run hundreds of Shramik Special trains and helped lakhs of migrants reach their home State this month, the fact is that the functioning of railways has gone ‘off track’ and the system completely ‘derailed’.







Or else, how could one explain that a train, which was supposed to leave Surat on May 16 and reach Chapra (in North Bihar) on May 18, went to Bengaluru. After the train was traced, it was brought to Chapra on May 25, a tiring nine-day ordeal and untold hardship for the passengers in this hot humid summer.

The Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of the East Central Railway (ECR), Rajesh Kumar, however, denied any knowledge of such ‘lapse’. However, sources in the Railways (posted in Uttar Pradesh) did confirm to DH on Tuesday that a Bihar-bound train (No. 0912791), coming from Surat in Gujarat, did lose its track at Bhusaval (in Maharashtra) and instead of going northwards towards Allahabad (now Prayagraj) en route Chapra, it went down South towards Bengaluru.

“Similar error was made in the case of another train, Surat-Siwan Shramik Special, when it was diverted to Rourkela in Odisha,” said a senior official, strictly on the condition of anonymity. “Both the trains were traced and brought to Chapra and Siwan on May 25,” said the Railway official, admitting it was a major faux pas.

“The Shramik Specials are being run on the request of the state governments. So it’s not entirely the fault of railways,” he argued. But he had no answer when asked whether it’s the responsibility of a state government to decide about the track and route of a particular train.

“In Shramik Specials, only two things matter. Originating station and the destination. Once you reach the destination, the chapter ends… no matter which route you travelled, because many a time we have to divert routes due to congestion on main routes,” he made an unsuccessful bid to cover up.