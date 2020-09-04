DH Radio | The Lead: Covid-19 and politics in West Bengal with Rajya Sabha MP Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya

In this episode of The Lead from DH Radio, get to know what's happening in West Bengal viz-a-viz the Covid-19 pandemic and politics. Listen to Rajya Sabha MP from the CPI(M) Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya about his thoughts on the pandemic management in the state.

Ahmed Shariff: What is the current situation in West Bengal?

Soumya Das: In West Bengal, as far as the last week is concerned, there has been a slight dip in the number of daily Covid-19 cases. The number of cases has remained more or less below the 3,000-mark of course except for August 29, when cases again went up the mark. Earlier, the state was recording 3,000+ cases back to back for nearly a week. And as far as the death toll is concerned that has stabilised a bit.

The daily death toll is hovering between 45-58. That has been the overall average. But on the other hand, on issues such as health infrastructure and on how the hospitals are functioning. Ther have been several areas of concern. Especially with regard, to the private hospitals. There have been cases such as a private hospital refusing to admit a patient until and unless the patient's relatives give a lump sum amount in advance.

There has been a case, where the patient was allegedly refused admission because of the advance amount. the family members were short of about Rs 20,00 or 50,000-odd rupees. And due to that delay, the patient died in the ambulance. Although, the hospital authorities have rejected the allegation...

