DH Toon | Bengal in the throes of post-poll violence

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • May 06 2021, 06:14 ist
  • updated: May 06 2021, 07:26 ist

On a day when Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee took oath for the third consecutive terms as the Chief Minister post-poll violence continued in West Bengal. The BJP on Wednesday alleged that one of its polling agents in the Indas Assembly constituency in Bankura district was murdered by Trinamool Congress (TMC) cadres.

Claiming that at least 14 BJP workers were killed and nearly one lakh people fled their homes in post-poll violence in West Bengal, BJP president J P Nadda on Wednesday alleged that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's silence speaks of her involvement.

