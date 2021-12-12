DH Toon | Nagaland killings leave echos of repeal AFSPA

DH Toon | Nagaland killings leave echos of 'repeal AFSPA'

Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Dec 12 2021, 06:22 ist
  • updated: Dec 12 2021, 08:00 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

The killing of 13 civilians at Oting village in Nagaland’s Mon district on December 4 was followed by two rare instances in Northeast’s long tryst with counter-insurgency operations. First: army was quick in admitting that the killings and its aftermath was “deeply regrettable.” Secondly, two chief ministers (Nagaland and Meghalaya), both heading government with the ruling party (BJP) as ally, bluntly hit at the `root of such killings’: the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 (AFSPA).

 

DH Toon
DH Cartoon
AFSPA
Nagaland
Nagaland Civilians' Killing

