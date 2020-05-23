DH Toon: PM Modi announces Rs 1k crore help to Bengal

DH Toon: PM Modi announces Rs 1,000 crore assistance to Amphan-hit West Bengal

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • May 23 2020, 07:26 ist
  • updated: May 23 2020, 07:26 ist

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced Rs. 1000 crore advance assistance to West Bengal in the wake of cyclone Amphan. He made the announcement after making an aerial survey of affected areas with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.  The cyclone has caused at least 80 lives so far.

Narendra Modi
Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal
Amphan

