DH Toon | Roy's TMC return rocks BJP high command

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Jun 12 2021, 00:17 ist
  • updated: Jun 12 2021, 07:16 ist
Cartoon by Sajith Kumar

Former BJP leader Mukul Roy rejoined the Trinamool Congress on Friday in what was a massive shock for the saffron party. The move came over a month after the TMC drubbed BJP in the West Bengal Assembly polls.

Roy's former colleague Dilip Ghosh stated that his departure would have no effect on the party.

