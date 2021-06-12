Former BJP leader Mukul Roy rejoined the Trinamool Congress on Friday in what was a massive shock for the saffron party. The move came over a month after the TMC drubbed BJP in the West Bengal Assembly polls.
Roy's former colleague Dilip Ghosh stated that his departure would have no effect on the party.
DH Toon | Roy's TMC return rocks BJP high command
