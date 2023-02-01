Dhanbad fire: Jharkhand CM announces Rs 4 lakh as ex-gratia

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday announced Rs 4 lakh as compensation to the next of kin of those killed in the Dhanbad fire tragedy.

Altogether 14 people, including women and children, were charred to death after a major fire broke out on the second floor of 'Ashirwad Tower', a multi-storied building in the Joraphatak area, on Tuesday.

धनबाद के आशीर्वाद अपार्टमेंट और विगत दिनों अन्य हादसे में मरने वाले लोगों के परिवारजनों को राज्य सरकार द्वारा ₹4 लाख रुपए की मुआवजा राशि देने का निर्देश दिया है। हादसे में घायल लोगों के समुचित ईलाज एवं अन्य सुविधा उपलब्ध कराने हेतु भी जिला प्रशासन को निर्देश दिया गया है। — Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) February 1, 2023

"The state government has been directed to give a compensation amount of Rs 4 lakh each to the family members of those who died in the Ashirwad Apartment incident. Instructions have also been given to the Dhanbad district administration to provide proper treatment and other facilities to the injured people," Soren said in a tweet.

Earlier Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the kin of the deceased while Rs 50,000 to the injured for treatment.

Deeply anguished by the loss of lives due to a fire in Dhanbad. My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 31, 2023

"Deeply anguished by the loss of lives due to fire in Dhanbad. My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon...An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the nest of kin of each deceased in the fire in Dhanbad. The injured would be given Rs 50,000 each," Modi said in a tweet.