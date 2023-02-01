Dhanbad fire: Jharkhand CM announces Rs 4 lakh as ex-gratia

Dhanbad fire: Jharkhand CM announces Rs 4 L ex-gratia

'The state govt has been directed to give a compensation amount of Rs 4 lakh each to the family members of those who died,' he said

PTI
PTI, Ranchi,
  • Feb 01 2023, 22:37 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2023, 22:41 ist
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren. Credit: PTI Photo

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday announced Rs 4 lakh as compensation to the next of kin of those killed in the Dhanbad fire tragedy.

Altogether 14 people, including women and children, were charred to death after a major fire broke out on the second floor of 'Ashirwad Tower', a multi-storied building in the Joraphatak area, on Tuesday.

"The state government has been directed to give a compensation amount of Rs 4 lakh each to the family members of those who died in the Ashirwad Apartment incident. Instructions have also been given to the Dhanbad district administration to provide proper treatment and other facilities to the injured people," Soren said in a tweet.

Earlier Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the kin of the deceased while Rs 50,000 to the injured for treatment.

"Deeply anguished by the loss of lives due to fire in Dhanbad. My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon...An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the nest of kin of each deceased in the fire in Dhanbad. The injured would be given Rs 50,000 each," Modi said in a tweet.

Jharkhand
Hemant Soren
India News

