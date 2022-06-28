Dhankhar to TMC members visiting with complaint: Govt should follow law

A delegation of senior Trinamool Congress leaders met with West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday, demanding CBI action against Bharatiya Janata Party leader Suvendu Adhikari for his alleged involvement in a corruption case.

While the governor assured them that he would look into the matter, he also presented his own set of concerns to the delegation, and asked them to ensure that the state government acted according to “law and not law of (the) ruler”.

The Trinamool Congress leadership and Governor Dhankhar have had differences of opinion on matters concerning the state administration. This is the first time in three years when a delegation from the ruling party approached Raj Bhavan. In the past, delegations from the opposing party BJP were the ones visiting Governor Dhankhar with their grievances.

A Trinamool Congress delegation visiting Raj Bhavan was an unusual development in state politics.

The eight-member Trinamool delegation, led by state education minister Bratya Basu, submitted a deputation requesting Dhankhar to take cognizance of the situation and “direct” action against Adhikari. The delegation claimed that despite serious “revelations” about Adhikari, the Central Bureau of Investigation did not initiate any action.

After the two-hour interaction, the delegation briefed the media, saying they had placed their grievance before the governor.

Following the meeting, Governor Dhankhar posted on Twitter that he would look into the representation.

In a separate tweet, though, he said: “Several issues to ensure constitutional governance in the state were flagged by Guv during over-two-hour interaction with delegation. Guv urged the delegation – Ensure government acts according to law and not law of ruler; curb syndicate and mafia that as per High Court is in every nook and corner of state; stop appeasement and communalisation in victim relief; ensure CM performs her constitutional duty.”

Governor Dhankhar also posted a video message to share details on the day’s development.