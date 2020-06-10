Dharmendra Pradhan reviews fire situation at OIL well in Assam

Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday reviewed fire fighting efforts at an oilfield in Assam where two firefighters from state-owned Oil India have died while trying to put out a massive blaze.

Oil India Ltd's gas well in its Baghjan oilfield in Tinsukia district of Assam had a blowout or uncontrolled gas emission on May 27. The well caught fire on June 9 as the company brought in experts from the Singapore-based firm Alert Disaster Control to contain the blowout.

"The well was planned to be capped by following the advice of experts and taking all safety precautions. While the clearing operations were going on at the well site, the well caught fire on June 9, 2020, around noontime, spreading the fire in an area of about 200 metres around the well site," the oil ministry said in a statement.

The cause of the fire has not been ascertained till now.

Pradhan, through video conferencing, reviewed the situation on Tuesday along with Chief Minister of Assam as well as Oil India, ONGC, international experts and ministry officials.

"Assam Chief Minister emphasised the need to allay the apprehensions of the people to the loss of life and property," it said. "The affected families will be given relief and compensation, as may be finalised with state government."

Pradhan again held a review meeting through video conferencing on Wednesday with the crisis management team located at the site, officials of OIL India and ministry officials.

"It has been reported that except at the well plinth area, the fire around the site has mostly extinguished," it said. "However, the burning of gas at the well mouth will continue till the well is capped."

The fire in around 200 metres periphery has completely burnt about 15 houses, while another 10-15 houses have been partially affected.

"Preliminary information indicates that three firemen, two from OIL India, and one from ONGC jumped in a water pool nearby. While ONGC fireman got injured, two OIL India firemen could not save themselves. Their bodies have been retrieved," the statement said.

The debris of burnt rig, fire engines, and other material around the well site will be removed before any operation can be started to cap the well.

The statement said arrangements of continuous water supply will have to be made before activities are undertaken at the site which is likely to take 5-6 days to make these arrangements, and all the operations will take about four weeks to complete.

Around 1,600 families had already been evacuated from the nearby affected areas and are camped in relief camps set up at nearby safe areas.

"OIL has decided to provide an amount of Rs 30,000 to each of the affected families as immediate relief," it said. "The well is located in the vicinity of Dibru-Saikhowa National Park and Maguri Motapung Beel, a wetland."

OIL has engaged an accredited agency to carry out the environmental impact in and around Dibru-Saikhowa National Park and Maguri Motapung Beel, it said. "The ministry is constantly reviewing and monitoring the situation."