Diego Maradona's stolen heritage watch recovered from Assam, 1 held

Assam Police on Saturday said they recovered football legend Diego Maradona's heritage Hublot watch, which was reportedly stolen from a store in Dubai a few months ago.

Police arrested Wazid Hussain, a security guard hailing from eastern Assam's Sivasagar, who worked in a Dubai-based company and recovered the limited edition heritage watch. Hussain was arrested at 4 am, following information from Dubai police, shared through central agencies.

"In an act of international cooperation @assampolice has coordinated with @dubaipoliceHQ through Indian federal LEA to recover a heritage @Hublot watch belonging to legendary footballer Late Diego Maradona and arrested one Wazid Hussein," Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted on Safurday morning.

In an act of international cooperation @assampolice has coordinated with @dubaipoliceHQ through Indian federal LEA to recover a heritage @Hublot watch belonging to legendary footballer Late Diego Maradona and arrested one Wazid Hussein. Follow up lawful action is being taken. pic.twitter.com/9NWLw6XAKz — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) December 11, 2021

Assam Director General of Police, Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta said that the Dubai police informed that Hussain had stolen the item and fled to his home in Sivasagar. "As informed through Central Agency by Dubai Police, Hussain had stolen a limited edition Maradona signed Hublot watch that belonged to the legend himself and fled to Assam. The watch, belonging to the legendary football player, was being stored in Dubai along with other belongings in a safe custody," Mahanta posted in social media.

Dubai police said Hussain had worked as a security guard in the Dubai-based company that was storing the late football player's belongings. After a few days on the job, he had asked for his employer's permission to return to India citing his father's illness. He reached New Delhi on August 15.

Assam Police will share further details of the case in the afternoon.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: