Maradona's stolen heritage watch recovered from Assam

Diego Maradona's stolen heritage watch recovered from Assam, 1 held

Dubai police said Hussain had worked as a security guard in a Dubai-based company that was storing the late football player's belongings

Sumir Karmakar
Sumir Karmakar, DHNS, Guwahati,
  • Dec 11 2021, 12:22 ist
  • updated: Dec 11 2021, 12:24 ist
Maradona's stolen heritage Hublot watch that was recovered in Assam on Saturday. Credit: Assam Police

Assam Police on Saturday said they recovered football legend Diego Maradona's heritage Hublot watch, which was reportedly stolen from a store in Dubai a few months ago. 

Police arrested Wazid Hussain, a security guard hailing from eastern Assam's Sivasagar, who worked in a Dubai-based company and recovered the limited edition heritage watch. Hussain was arrested at 4 am, following information from Dubai police, shared through central agencies. 

"In an act of international cooperation @assampolice has coordinated with @dubaipoliceHQ through Indian federal LEA to recover a heritage @Hublot watch belonging to legendary footballer Late Diego Maradona and arrested one Wazid Hussein," Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted on Safurday morning.

Assam Director General of Police, Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta said that the Dubai police informed that Hussain had stolen the item and fled to his home in Sivasagar. "As informed through Central Agency by Dubai Police, Hussain had stolen a limited edition Maradona signed Hublot watch that belonged to the legend himself and fled to Assam. The watch, belonging to the legendary football player, was being stored in Dubai along with other belongings in a safe custody," Mahanta posted in social media.

Dubai police said Hussain had worked as a security guard in the Dubai-based company that was storing the late football player's belongings. After a few days on the job, he had asked for his employer's permission to return to India citing his father's illness. He reached New Delhi on August 15.

Assam Police will share further details of the case in the afternoon. 

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Diego Maradona
Assam
India News
FOOTBALL
Dubai

Related videos

What's Brewing

Open Sesame | News in comics: Farmers' victory

Open Sesame | News in comics: Farmers' victory

DH Radio | Funny Business: Faruqui & Kamra in the dock

DH Radio | Funny Business: Faruqui & Kamra in the dock

5 classics of Dilip Kumar to watch on birth anniversary

5 classics of Dilip Kumar to watch on birth anniversary

What is a water sommelier and how to become one

What is a water sommelier and how to become one

Things you believed when you were little...

Things you believed when you were little...

 