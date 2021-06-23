Different Covid-19 vaccines given to 6 in jab mix-up in Jharkhand

Six people in Jharkhand's Palamu district were administered Covishield vaccine as their second dose against coronavirus on Wednesday, though they had received a shot of Covaxin as the first, an official said.

This happened because of a mistake, but the change in the vaccine will not have any significant negative effect on them, Chief Medical Officer of the district, Dr Anil Kumar Singh, said.

The authorities have also ordered an inquiry into the incident.

"Those six people went to a community health centre at Hariharganj to receive their second dose of Covaxin. However, they were given Covishield due to lapse on the part of the employees there," Singh said.

They will be under observation for 24 hours.

The six will have to take the second dose of Covishield, the official said.

Singh said that a team headed by the in-charge of the community centre was formed to investigate how the incident took place and it was asked to submit a report within 24 hours.

This is the first such lapse in the Palamu district where three lakh doses have been administered to people so far, he said.

After the mix-up was noticed, there was a commotion at the centre. Chhatarpur Sub-Divisional Police Officer Ajay Kumar said that police and civil officials reached the spot and brought the situation under control.

Police personnel have been deputed at the spot.

A similar incident was reported last month from Uttar Pradesh's Siddharthnagar district where health workers administered Covaxin to 20 villagers who had been given Covishield in the first dose.