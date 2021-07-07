Dilip Kumar's inimitable acting style will remain engraved among film lovers: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday condoled the demise of legendary actor Dilip Kumar and said his inimitable style of acting will remain engraved among film lovers for generations.

The 98-year-old Kumar died after a prolonged illness on Wednesday morning.

"Crestfallen at the passing of a beacon in cinema. Deeply anguished to learn about the demise of veteran actor Dilip Kumar ji. His inimitable style of acting will remain engraved among film lovers for generations. My heartfelt condolences to Saira Banu, his family and millions of fans," she tweeted.

Kumar, known to generations of film-goers as 'tragedy king', had been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital, a non-Covid-19 facility, since Tuesday.