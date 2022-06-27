Dip in pass percentage in Assam higher secondary examination

The pass percentage of the Class 12 examination conducted by the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC), the results of which were declared on Monday, registered a dip compared to the previous year, when examinations were cancelled due to Covid-19 pandemic.

In the Arts stream the decrease in pass percentage was more than 15 per cent this year compared to 2021, while in Commerce it fell by about 12 per cent and in Science, the dip was around 8 per cent.

Out of 1,56,107 students who appeared in the class 12 examination in the Arts stream, 83.48 per cent cleared it, as per results announced by AHSEC.

The pass percentage was a decrease from 98.93 of 2021 when the higher secondary examination was held in no stream under the AHSEC due to the pandemic and evaluation was done based on a marking formula.

The top position in the arts stream was shared by Sadhana Devi of Kamrupa Girls’ Senior Secondary School, Kamrup, and Cherry Gohain of Women’s College, Tinsukia. Both secured 487 marks out of total 500 marks.

The Commerce stream recorded pass percentage of 87.27 per cent out of total 15,199 students who took the exam this year, with the overall successful rate falling from 99.57 per cent in 2021.

Sagar Agarwal of Vivekananda Senior Secondary School, Cachar, topped the Commerce section with 482 marks.

The Science stream saw 33,534 students appearing for the examination, with the pass percentage at 92.19 per cent, a decrease from 99.06 per cent the previous year.

Dhritiraj Bastav Kalita of Deomornoi HS School, Darrang, secured the first position in the merit list in the Science stream, scoring 491 marks.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma congratulated the successful students and urged those who could not perform well to strive for better result next time.

“Congratulations to all students who passed the HS exams, results of which were declared today. May you all continue excelling in your academic pursuits,” he Tweeted.

Sarma added, “However, those who couldn’t perform well shouldn’t lose heart but keep trying. I’m sure you too will be crowned with success.”