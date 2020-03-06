Discontent among turncoats who joined BJP in West Bengal

Turncoats in West Bengal BJP who joined the party from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Congress have started to allege that they are being neglected. Former Mayor of Kolkata and senior TMC leader Sovan Chatterjee who joined BJP last year have already distanced himself from the saffron party.

BJP sources said that senior TMC MLA Sabyasachi Dutta who joined BJP last year have complained to Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a recent party meeting that the state BJP leadership was not utilizing him properly.

“ BJP MP Arjun Singh who was earlier with TMC and Congress MLA Dulal Bar who later joined the BJP have also told Shah that they were not getting enough opportunities to work in the party,” a senior state BJP leader said.

Dutta, a former Mayor of the crucial Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation (BMC), was earlier tasked by the central leadership to strengthen the party organization in areas under the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC). BJP sources revealed after he raised the issue with the central leadership in the meeting they made it clear to the state leaders that Dutta will also look after party affairs in BMC and adjoining areas.

“ The central leadership are keen on having good results at KMC and BMC in the municipal elections as they think that by performing well in these prestigious municipalities the party can also make an impact in rest of the state,” the BJP leader said.

However, Dutta declined to comment on the matter.

A section of state BJP leaders are apprehensive that this “new versus old BJP” rivalry may ultimately benefit TMC. They said that the TMC workers who came to BJP along with these leaders have mostly become inactive at present which will have an adverse impact on the party organization.

The development comes at a time when the state BJP is struggling to find a face for the upcoming Municipal elections and 2021 Assembly elections. BJP sources revealed that there was an attempt to uphold Chatterjee as its mayoral candidate for KMC but despite extensive persuasion from the central and state BJP there was no positive response from him.