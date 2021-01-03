Disgruntled TMC minister Rajib Banerjee alleges some leaders treat party workers as servants

West Bengal minister Rajib Banerjee, who had earlier expressed his grievance against a section of ruling TMC leaders, was heard purportedly alleging in a video that some functionaries treat party workers as their servants.

The video which went viral on social media on Sunday surfaced days after he met TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee.

"There are some leaders, who are using the workers for their benefits and are treating them as their servants. There are several such leaders.

"I urge them not to play with the sentiment of the loyal party workers," the Domjur MLA was heard saying in the video and getting applauded by the audience.

He could not be reached for his comment about the purported video.

Banerjee had, on December 5, claimed that those who keep the leadership "in good humour" are brought to the forefront, while hard workers are shoved to backbenches.

At another function at Kamarpukur, the birthplace of Sri Ramakrishna Paramahansa, the state forest minister had said that the saint had said as there are several beliefs, there are several ways. "This saying of Sri Ramakrishna is universally true for everyone."

As his remarks raised speculation about his future in the TMC, Banerjee was invited for discussions with Chatterjee, a senior minister in the state, at his residence in presence of election strategist Prashant Kishor.

Banerjee had attended two meetings with the TMC secretary general in December "to discuss future strategies".

He had, however, asserted that he should not be equated with Suvendu Adhikari who recently joined the BJP.

He had claimed that posters with his and Adhikari's photos were put up without his consent.