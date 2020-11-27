Disgruntled West Bengal MLA Mihir Goswami quits TMC, joins BJP

Cracks grew wider in the Trinamool Congress (TMC) as disgruntled TMC MLA Mihir Goswami joined BJP in Delhi on Friday. The development comes hours after the state’s Transport Minister Suvendu Adhikari tendered his resignation.

The TMC MLA from Coochbehar Dakshin (South) had distanced himself from TMC and earlier resigned from all party posts. He had repeatedly questioned the TMC leadership regarding the actions of political strategist Prashant Kishor and also accused the district TMC leadership of misbehaving with him.

Earlier in the day, Goswami announced his resignation as a primary member of the Trinamool Congress. Goswami stated in a media release that he for the last 22 years was repeatedly "ignored and insulted” by the TMC.

Alleging that even after he repeatedly informed the TMC supremo about it, the situation did not change much. He further alleged that it seems Mamata Banerjee had even lost the authority to rebuke or expel a party member as the reigns of TMC were no longer in her hands.

“Even now, when all limits have been crossed, the supremo is strangely maintaining silence. It seems she has lost the authority to rebuke or expel someone (from the TMC) as she is no longer in the driver’s seat of the party. I am resigning as a primary member of the TMC and severing all ties with the party,” stated Goswami.

He also said that even though several MLAs from other parties had joined TMC, they were yet to resign from their previous posts.

“After relieving myself from all organizational responsibilities of TMC on October 3, 2020, I announced that I was ready to resign as a MLA if instructed by the party Supremo. But in the last 45 days I had received no such instruction from Mamata Banerjee,”(sic) stated Goswami.

Goswami flew to Delhi on Friday morning along with BJP MP from Coochbehar Nisiht Pramanik. After reaching Delhi he said that he no longer wanted to be “a liability for TMC” and would meet the BJP central leadership.

“If the meeting turned out to be satisfactory then I will join BJP,” said Goswami.