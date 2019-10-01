Divisive politics will not work in Bengal: Mamata

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday cautioned the people of West Bengal against divisive politics and said it will not work in the state.

Bengal is known for its hospitality and people of different faiths in the state practice their respective religions. But they assemble to celebrate a festival like Durga Puja, which unifies people of different faiths, she said.

"Everyone is welcome to our state and enjoy the hospitality of our people. But please don't profess any divisive politics ... It will not work in Bengal," she said inaugurating a community puja in south Kolkata.

"Please don't spread the religion of divisive politics. Please don't create a rift among people. Bengal is known to respect leaders of different faiths for ages. This can never be spoilt," she said.

Banerjee's comments follow Shah's speech at a BJP programme "People of Bengal are being misled about the NRC ... I assure all Hindu, Buddhist, Sikh, Jain refugees that they won't have to leave the country ... They will get Indian citizenship and enjoy all the rights of an Indian national when the Citizenship Amendment Bill is passed in Parliament".

Shah, also BJP president, had assured that all infiltrators will be thrown out of the country.