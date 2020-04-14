Doctor tests positive; first coronavirus case in Meghalaya

A senior doctor here has tested positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya, the first coronavirus case in the state, Health Minister A L Hek said on Monday.

The samples of the doctor who owns a private hospital here tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday at the North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Science, the minister said.

The doctor has no recent travel history.

"The matter has been discussed with the chief minister. The health commissioner and secretary were directed to ensure that no patient from the said hospital, where the doctor was functioning, will be allowed to come out,” Hek said.

As the matter is serious, the health minister said, the hospital will now be sealed and out of bounds temporarily.

"The hospital will now be turned into a quarantine camp and the hospital staff, family members of the doctor and even the attendants who visit the hospital will be tested," Hek said.

In a statement, the government said, “This is to inform that unfortunately one doctor from Bethany Hospital, Shillong has tested COVID 19 positive today."

The district magistrate of Shillong has imposed a curfew for 48 hours in the Shillong agglomeration area starting from 6 am Tuesday with the exception of essential services, it said.

"All the residents are requested to kindly cooperate and refrain from coming out of the houses to enable the Health Department officials to do contact tracing and take appropriate remedial measures," it said.

The government has requested all those who may have visited Bethany Hospital, Nongrim Hills, Shillong on or after March 22 to immediately register themselves by calling 108.

“The government is fully prepared to handle the situation and there is no need for the public to have any anxiety on this account,” the statement said.

The state government has strongly recommended that all residents must use a protective two-layer cotton cloth material to cover nose, mouth and chin as a mask and follow social distancing protocols, it added.