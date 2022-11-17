Surgery sans anesthesia in Bihar, NCW seeks action

Doctors conduct surgery sans anesthesia in Bihar, NCW seeks licence revocation

According to media reports, around 24 women who had opted for tubectomy at two state-run public health centres in Bihar's Khagaria district

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 17 2022, 16:48 ist
  • updated: Nov 17 2022, 16:48 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The NCW has sought revoking the medical license of doctors who reportedly conducted a surgery without giving anaesthesia to women at a Bihar hospital.

According to media reports, around 24 women who had opted for tubectomy at two state-run public health centres in Bihar's Khagaria district over the weekend were allegedly made to undergo the surgical procedure to prevent pregnancy without anaesthesia.

Taking cognisance, National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to the Bihar chief secretary to take strict action against the NGOs, doctors and all those involved. "NCW has asked that the doctors' registrations be revoked for medical negligence & not following due procedure," the NCW said in a tweet. 
 

 

 

