Doctors' strike: Mamata warns of action

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday warned agitating junior doctors at state-run medical colleges to join work within four hours or else they will have to vacate the college hostels.

"You (junior doctors) must join work within four hours. If you don't resume work we will strong action against you," said Banerjee.

She also said that those who are observing cease work at the state-run medical colleges are not doctors but outsiders.

"I condemn those who do such things. They are not doctors. They are outsiders. Those who are not working must vacate the hostel. Those who will not join work today the state government will not extend any cooperation to them," said Banerjee.

She also warned the junior doctors not to try to intimidate her with agitation.

"Bring all the leaders you have. If you are doctors you have to give service to the people. Don't try to teach me how to conduct an agitation," said Banerjee. She further alleged that BJP and CPI(M) also have a role in this.

Soon after her comments, the agitating junior doctors raised "we want justice" slogans. The cease work by junior doctors first started at the NRS Medical College after junior doctors were allegedly assaulted by the family members of a patient who died at the hospital.