‘Documents’ on fire in open near Kolkata raise suspicion

Mohammed Safi Shamsi
Mohammed Safi Shamsi, DHNS, Kolkata,
  • Apr 18 2023, 23:46 ist
  • updated: Apr 18 2023, 23:46 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Heaps of paper—documents, per se—were found burning in the open on Tuesday in the Andul-Garia locality of Bhangar, a nearby city to Kolkata, sparking suspicion.

Sources said CBI officials rushed to the site  and tried to recover the left-over pieces.

The loads of paper, allegedly, had been brought and dumped at the site. As several investigations are underway in the state concerning ‘scams’, the suspicion is high that these documents may have something to do with some irregularities.

Officially, the clear answers are awaited.

There’s political commenting and suspicion around the incident, though. “Something sinister is brewing in Bengal. As per inputs, Govt documents are being burnt in a closed compound in Bhangar, 30 km from Kolkata, for last two days. CBI apparently found incriminating documents, cash vouchers etc., linked to cases under investigation… Someone is scared! (sic),” Amit Malviya, BJP’s co-incharge, West Bengal tweeted, posting a video clip.

However, Saokat Molla, a Trinamool MLA from the region, expressed satisfaction at the CBI looking into the matter, adding that any cooperation required would be offered, and things would be clear after proper investigation.

West Bengal
India News
Kolkata

