‘Does the Governor call you?’ Mamata asks district police chief

Go out, inspect, interact with people over tea, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee instructed senior officers in state administration and police as she enquired and shared updates in an administrative review meeting in Kolkata on Thursday.

Don’t bend before political pressure, she told a district superintendent of police, asking the officer if the Governor (Jagdeep Dhankhar) calls him, making her dissatisfaction about the Raj Bhavan’s consistent probing of affairs in state administration more evident.

Talking to officers in the state machinery and her ministers, Mamata asked the officials, especially ones in the districts, to be more proactive. She asked district magistrates to monitor schemes through physical visits. Twice in a month, one hour is sufficient, she advised.

She asked ICs in police to go beyond routine investigations. “The communication doesn’t happen that much (this way),” she said. She advised officers to go around and check for themselves if government schemes are being executed properly.

Taste the mid-day meal and see if it’s appropriate, visit an ICDS centre and discuss over tea. Buy the tea yourself, if so be needed. “Visit a bit, have tea. Having tea is not a big thing… When visiting a village, you see a very poor person, bring his problems to the notice of the district officials,” she said.

During her conversation with officers turn-by-turn, she told the nodal police officer of East Midnapore district that there have been complaints about the district, and miscreants make pre-planned attempts at creating disturbance. Mamata said that despite having raised this issue, not much transpired, and she had to intervene.

When the officer responded to the chief minister saying that an inquiry has already been done, action taken and extra force has been deployed, Mamata responded saying that people who indulge in (communal) unrest aren’t from any specific faith and such certain political leaders try to ignite such situations. “This you will have to see strongly. Are you feeling afraid, working there? Does the Governor call you? (saying) Don’t do this, that?” the CM asked.

The district happens to be the region where Suvendu Adhikari, a former Trinamool leader, now a BJP MLA from Nandigram and Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly, is considered to have a strong hold.

The officer responded, ‘No Ma’am.” Mamata told the officer that he may not speak about it (being called), and he need not pay heed. “You work in the state government. You work your way,” she said, pointing out that she is having to interfere in issues that concern the district police. “Please take care. If you are having problems working there, due to political pressure, you can directly tell me. You will do your work, don’t listen to others,” she added.