Domestic investor a priority at Bengal Business Summit this year: Mamata Banerjee

At the Bengal Global Business Summit this year, domestic industries must get priority, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Wednesday.

Addressing leading industrialists in Kolkata at the state secretariat, Mamata said that while many international participants are wanting to come, they may not be doing so due to presence of Covid, travel restrictions, permission, or may be avoiding travel. “I feel that this time the domestic industry will be given priority. Welcome those who are coming from abroad, but domestic industry must get priority this time,” she said.

The state government launched two major initiatives at the meeting - a ‘state integrated portal for ease of doing business’, and ‘Bangla iCloud’. The portal integrates around 100 services offered by 15 state government departments at one place. This will facilitate submission of applications and suggestions to the government. The second initiative is a digital ‘locker’ that could be used to store certificates like driving licence, ration card, etc.

Mamata reiterated to the industrialists that her government is committed towards developing industry and generating employment. In the last ten years, 4.5 lakh crore was invested in the state’s industry.

Several big projects are in the pipeline - including a port that will transform region’s maritime sector, a mining project, three industrial corridors, a cable landing station at Digha, etc. These projects are expected to change state’s industrial scenario in near future.

Several ideas emerged during the interaction with industrialists. The state’s initiatives were not getting publicised adequately outside the state, it was felt. If the leadership, opportunities in the state, and respect and protection for investments could be conveyed to investors outside the state, it could draw much better attention, a leading industrialist in the meeting stated.

Mamata suggested that if needed, industry representatives and chambers from across the country could also be invited. An umbrella brand to project the city as an international centre where creativity and culture blossomed was another idea put forward. An umbrella brand to project this idea would be of immense use, said another leading industrialist. Small teams with state’s industrialists may also go to other states for pitching opportunities, it was felt.

