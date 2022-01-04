Don’t address me as ‘My Lord’: Orissa Chief Justice

History was created in Orissa High Court on Monday when for the first time counsel and litigants who appeared before the court of the Chief Justice addressed the judges of the bench as “Sir”, instead of “My Lord” or “Your Lordship” or “Your Honour” as was the practice since the British era.

The change followed a note that was attached to the schedule of business for hearing by a bench comprising Chief Justice S Muralidhar and justice R K Pattanayak on Monday. But the old tradition continued in the other benches of the High Court and lower courts of the state.

The note read: “All counsel and parties in person are requested to try and avoid addressing the judges of this bench as ‘My Lord’, ‘Your Lordship’, Your Honour’, or with the prefix ‘Hon’ble’.

“Any other form of address, consistent with the decorum of the court, including ‘Sir’, should suffice.”

However, this note was missing from the schedule of business of the other benches of the court. “It is difficult to change an age-old practice and address the judges as ‘Sir’ immediately”, said a lawyer who has been practicing in the High Court for over 25 years.

