Don’t malign Sourav Ganguly, says BJP Bengal leader

BJP Bengal MP and national vice president Dilip Ghosh has come out in defence of former Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly being made the tourism ambassador of saffron party-ruled Tripura.

Ghosh said just because the cricketer is not toeing the political line in Bengal, none has the right to malign him.

Ganguly has his own stature, has added to India’s reputation, and has numerous fans and followers, Ghosh said. “Whether he will be in politics, or won’t, has been talked about for a long time. The Trinamool wants him to be in politics as their own… he’s being linked to the BJP, forcefully,” Ghosh said.

Ganguly also showed his acumen, as the president of the cricket board, the BJP leader said. “When (actor) Amitabh Bachchan became Gujarat’s ambassador, then none spoke about it. So, if today, Sourav Ganguly becomes an ambassador of a state, a Bengali-speaking state, then it should be a reason to be happy,” Ghosh added.

“You (hinting at the ruling party) did nothing for Sourav...” Ghosh said, adding that even Ganguly’s contribution to cricket has not been aptly put to use in Bengal. Where has Bengal’s cricket moved to, he asked.

The BJP leader said that Ganguly holds on to his place, he is independent (to take decisions), and none can say what he’s going to do. “Don’t diminish his stature. There’s no dearth of money (at his end). His family, for long years, has had the reputation of a business family. He himself has earned well. Just because he’s not standing up with Trinamool, none has the right to malign him,” he added.

Sushanta Chowdhury, Tripura’s tourism minister and other officials from the state, recently met Ganguly. Tripura’s chief minister Manik Saha stated on social media that he had a telephone conversation with Ganguly, who accepted to be the brand ambassador of Tripura Tourism.

On Wednesday, BJP Bengal president Sukanta Majumdar said Ganguly be made Sheriff of Kolkata.