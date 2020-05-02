Students to be sent home: J'khand govt to parents

Don't come to station, returning students will be sent home: Jharkhand govt to parents

PTI
PTI, Ranchi
  • May 02 2020, 16:47 ist
  • updated: May 02 2020, 16:47 ist

Relatives of the students coming by a special train from Rajasthan's Kota have been asked not to come to the railway station in Ranchi as the administration has arranged buses to drop them to their homes.

The guardians should stay at home and receive their children, the government said in a statement on Saturday.

All students will be ferried by the buses arranged by the district administration to their respective houses. There is no necessity for the relatives to come to the railway station under any circumstances, it said.

After around 1,200 migrant workers reached Hatia station from Telangana on Friday night, students from the state stranded in Kota are on the way to Ranchi and the train is expected to arrive in the evening, according to officials.

Meanwhile, the Kota-Dhanbad special train carrying another batch of students will leave Kota at 9 pm, railway sources in Dhanbad said.

