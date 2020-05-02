Don't try to usurp power in time of crisis: CM Mamata Banerjee hits out at Bengal governor

The relationship between West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar reached a new low on Saturday as Banerjee accused him of trying to “usurp powers” amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Taking strong exception to his two letters to her last week Banerjee said that such correspondence and oral statements from any Governor to any Chief Minister was unprecedented since the Constitution came to force.

“I beseech you to desist from intensifying your efforts to usurp powers, especially during the humongous crisis which the nation and WB is grappling with,” wrote Banerjee in a letter to the Governor.

She further alleged that the Governor was trying to usurp power in the name of COVID-19.

“Supremely ironically. You are doing so in the name of COVID,” stated Banerjee .

The Chief Minister urged the Governor to refrain from using the official communications and logos between the state secretariat and Raj Bhavan for tweets blaming her officials for things they are not authorized to speak about in social media.

Quoting sections of several Supreme Court judgments to point out the “highly limited powers” of a Governor, Banerjee said that if he is unable to reconcile with the reality then he should have chosen the Chief Minister’s seat instead of the Governor’s.

“Truth is always bitter but this is the harsh constitutional truth. If you are unable to reconcile to this reality, you should have chosen my seat instead of yours,” wrote Banerjee. She also urged the Governor to cooperate with the state government during the COVID-19 crisis.

The Dhankhar shot back in a series of tweets later in the day stating that he found “no substance” in the Chief Minister’s version. He also said that he appreciates her stance “for full cooperation with the State Government.”

While I find no substance in her version, both in fact and law, I appreciate her stance ‘for full cooperation with State Government’. Persistently I had been beseeching her to work in togetherness as we are faced virtually with roof falling situation. Hope she acts as such.(2/3) — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) May 2, 2020

“No time to bicker. There are no sane takers for this unseemly scenario. I have held enough close to my chest- looks like revealing is becoming unavoidable. Reply will be sent as her letter has content to which I cannot subscribe as it eclipses essence of constitution,” tweeted Dhankhar.