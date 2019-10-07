Drugs worth over 29 crores seized in Manipur

Troops of Assam Rifles seized brown sugar and other contraband items from two locations in the Tengnoupal district in Manipur, close to borders with Myanmar.

Based on specific intelligence, drugs were seized from different locations on Friday - first at Khudengthabi and Moreh, Assam Rifles said in a statement issued on Monday.

Troops of Assam Rifles seized 618 grams of brown sugar worth an estimated Rs. 1.23 crores near Khudengthabi check post but two persons, who were carrying the contraband fled into the jungles.

In the second incident, Assam Rifles personnel conducted a raid in the house of a woman near the border town and seized contraband worth nearly Rs. 28 crore. The seized items included 5,04,400 WIY tablets (53.54 Kgs), 15.269 kilos of crystal meth, 2.206 kilos of Ketamine, 194 bottles of Phensidyle, 74,150 Indian Rupees and 49,000 Burmese Kyats.

The recovered contraband items were handed over to Moreh police for further legal action, the statement said.

Manipur government has launched a crackdown against illegal drugs menace in the state and instructed all law enforcement agencies to step up operation against the drug smugglers, who often use the unfenced Indo-Myanmar borders to pump in or smuggle out drugs.