Drunk off-duty TTE urinates on woman's head in train

After cases of drunk flyers urinating on co-passengers, an off-duty train ticket examiner (TTE) has been accused of relieving himself on a woman on the Kolkata-Amritsar Akal Takht Express.

The alleged incident occurred on the night of March 13.

Munna Kumar, the accused train ticket examiner (TTE), has been arrested, a Government Railway Police (GRP) official said on Tuesday.

He was said to be under the influence of alcohol. A resident of Begusarai in Bihar, the accused was posted as a TTE in Saharanpur, the offcial said.

Kumar was not on duty at the time of the alleged incident.

Navratna Gautam, the GRP inspector in Lucknow, told PTI that according to the complaint lodged by the passenger, he and his wife were travelling from Kiul in Bihar to Amritsar.

On the night of March 13, Kumar allegedly urinated on his wife's head, he said.

Kumar was arrested from Charbagh station after a complaint was lodged with the GRP (Charbagh Lucknow), Gautam said.

He added that a probe will be conducted to ascertain if the accused was drunk at the time of the alleged incident.

Last week, an inebriated student allegedly urinated while asleep in his seat on an American Airlines flight. It somehow leaked and fell on a fellow passenger, who complained to the flight crew.

On November 26, a man identified as Shankar Mishra allegedly urinated in a drunken state on an elderly woman on a New York-Delhi Air India flight. In another case, a man allegedly urinated on the blanket of a female co-passenger on a Paris-Delhi flight on December 6.